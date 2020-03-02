Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 136 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

