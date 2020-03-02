First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Aecom by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,707,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $44.94 on Monday. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.