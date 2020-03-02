Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

