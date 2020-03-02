First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:IRL opened at $8.56 on Monday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

