First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $37,988,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $84.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

