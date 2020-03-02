First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 96,881 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 96,881 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,465.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

