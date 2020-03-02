First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 222.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

