Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

