First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 156,724 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

