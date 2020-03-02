Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock worth $2,102,396 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $114.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

