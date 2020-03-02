Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

