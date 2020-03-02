Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,687 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

