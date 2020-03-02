6,656 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

