First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

