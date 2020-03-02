Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $39.55 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

