Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $218,000 in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,133 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,619,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,859,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.