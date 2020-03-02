iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

