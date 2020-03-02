Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVY. SWS Partners bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.