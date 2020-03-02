Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,108,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BCI opened at $20.01 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

