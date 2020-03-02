Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1,081.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period.

Shares of FPF opened at $22.50 on Monday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

