First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,244 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

