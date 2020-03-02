First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,810 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 212.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 637,242 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 391.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 757,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 603,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

