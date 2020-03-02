Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 337 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

