ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,049,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,251,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $18.66 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

