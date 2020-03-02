First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 667,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,782,000 after purchasing an additional 65,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $97.50 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

