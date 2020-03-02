Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

