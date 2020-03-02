First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 44.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Equifax stock opened at $142.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

