Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 200 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.