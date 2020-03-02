First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 209 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $830,733 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

