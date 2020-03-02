First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NYSE:VAR opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

