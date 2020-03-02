Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 903.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,117,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.