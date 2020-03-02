Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 38,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

