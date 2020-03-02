Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,902,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

