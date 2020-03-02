First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth $219,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 642,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

