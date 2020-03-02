First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Shares of IQV opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

