First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 151.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NRO opened at $4.97 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

