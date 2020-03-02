First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,593 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 255,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,881,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000.

PCY opened at $29.21 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

