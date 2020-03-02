First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,745 shares of company stock worth $7,570,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $188.89 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

