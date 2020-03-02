First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

