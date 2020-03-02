First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

