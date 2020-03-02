Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Markel by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Markel stock opened at $1,181.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,169.84. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.