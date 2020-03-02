First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.