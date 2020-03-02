First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.