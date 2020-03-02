First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $79.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

