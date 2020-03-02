Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Crown by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $70.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.