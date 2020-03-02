EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

