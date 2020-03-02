First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 606 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Shares of CHTR opened at $493.17 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day moving average of $462.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

