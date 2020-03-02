First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

