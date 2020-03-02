First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $291,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $69.52 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

