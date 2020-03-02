First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

